A scuffle erupted at the Christ the King junction after police and protesters embarking on the Hands off our hotels' demonstration clashed

This was after the protesters attempted to break the barricades preventing them from racing the Jubilee House

The protesters had tried to follow their leadership to the Jubilee House to present their petition to the president

Violence has erupted at the Christ the King junction en route to the Jubilee House between the police and ‘Hands off our hotels’ protesters.

This was after the police barred the protesters who were marching to the Jubilee House to present a petition to the president to halt the sale of the SSNIT hotels.

The protesters had attempted to breach the police barricades. Source: Citinewsroom

The protesters had earlier agreed to halt their march at the Christ the King school, where the group's leadership would present the petition to the president.

However, upon reaching the termination point, the protesters insisted on joining their leadership to march to the Jubilee House.

The police raised barricades to halt their march, but the protesters began pulling them apart.

The police were forced to use water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd that had become rowdy to restore calm.

Some protesters had to be rushed to the 37 military hospital for medical treatment after being hit by the water cannons and tear gas.

Okudzeto explains reason for his protest

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said his June 18 protest is against selling hotels to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Sixty per cent of shares in six SSNIT hotels are being sold to RockCity Hotel Limited, owned by the Minister for Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, his protest against the sale of the hotels to Bryan Acheampong is borne out of the need to protect the public's interest, which he said is being sacrificed on the altar of cronyism, opaque deals, abuse of power and unethical circumstances.

He noted that while he has already petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to probe the transaction, his protest aims to put even more pressure on the government to stop the deal.

He said that despite massive opposition to the deal, SSNIT continues with it unabated and must thus be stopped.

Freddie Blay threatens to sue Ablakwa over “state capture” comments

YEN.com.gh reported that the former NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay, has described allegations of state capture against his family as unfounded.

He has issued a one-week ultimatum for the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, TV3 and Johnnie Hughes to retract their statements and apologise.

But the North Tongu MP has refused to retract and apologise.

