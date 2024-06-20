Akufo-Addo Engages Ukraine President Zelenskyy On Agriculture Exports To Ghana
President Nana Akufo-Addo met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland to discuss peace and bilateral cooperation issues.
The press service of the Ukrainian head of state noted that Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Ghana for its steadfast support of Ukraine's sovereignty.
During their talks, they explored further implementation of the Peace Formula and the possibility of convening a dedicated meeting to address specific points of the peace plan.
They also tasked their respective teams with initiating practical measures to facilitate the exporting of Ukrainian agricultural products to Ghana.
Akufo-Addo's participation in the Global Peace Summit underscores Ghana's commitment to international peace and collaboration.
The discussions between the two presidents signal a strengthening of ties and a mutual dedication to fostering peace and economic cooperation.
In January, Ghana was invited to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula meant to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
Zelenskyy met with Akufo-Addo in Switzerland on the sidelines of the 2024 World Economic Forum and said Ghana's involvement in the 10-point peace plan would be vital.
The plan spans food and energy security, territorial integrity, environmental safety, release of prisoners and withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
The International Monetary Fund has noted that war has raised global prices of oil, natural gas, and wheat, among other commodities.
During the meeting, the two Presidents discussed ways to deepen relations between Ukraine, Ghana and other African countries.
Ghana and Ukraine plan to create a logistics hub for food storage
Ukraine has been working with Ghana to construct a logistics hub for food storage.
The hub would boost food security by allowing the storage of quality grain, promoting the predictability of sales, and stabilising food prices.
Ukraine's food minister, Mykola Solskyi, made proposals similar to those of other West African countries, Nigeria and Senegal, as his country deepened its agriculture and trade ties.
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Russia-Ukraine war had caused many socioeconomic problems in Ghana, especially food security.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.