Ghana's Foreign Affairs Ministry has announced that Ghanaians travelling to Kenya do not have to pay for the eTA

It stated that this is because of the visa-free agreement with the Republic of Kenya abrring the payment of travel fees

The ministry issued a press statement containing this information on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

This is due to an existing visa-free regime agreement between the Republics of Ghana and Kenya.

Source: Getty Images

It advised Ghanaians travelling to Kenya to submit their eTA application through www.etakenya.go.ke for approval before departure.

What is the Kenya eTA?

Kenya’s eTA is a travel authorisation document issued to travellers visiting the country for tourism purposes.

This only applies to visitors from countries with a visa-exemption agreement with Kenya.

Applications for an eTA are often approved within ten business days, so travellers are advised to submit their applications on time.

eTAs will be submitted to applicants immediately after approval, and applicants will be contacted if an issue develops during the processing.

With an eTA, a traveller can stay for up to 90 days.

John Mahama calls for open borders across Africa

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama says African leaders should work towards easing travel across the continent to improve opportunities for the youth.

At the Afro-Heritage Conference in Lagos, Nigeria, John Mahama noted that establishing a visa-free regime would rapidly achieve regional integration and economic growth.

The NDC flagbearer noted that removing barriers to travel on the continent would unlock new trade, investment, and collaboration opportunities.

He says this would ultimately drive socioeconomic development across the continent and further enhance other significant policies like the African Free Trade Pact.

He told the gathering of African leaders that while there have been some attempts to ease travel on the continent, more has to be done, and fast.

He stated that with Africa’s ever-growing youthful population and rising unemployment rates, opening up borders has never been more necessary than now.

Ghana and South Africa operationalise visa-free entry

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa has disclosed that the much-awaited visa-free entry to South Africa for Ghanaian travellers has started.

Charles Owiredu disclosed that the landmark initiative started on Tuesday, November 1, 2023.

The visa-waiver initiative permits travellers to transit through, depart from, and stay in the territory of both Ghana and South for up to 90 cumulative days.

