John Mahama's special aide, Joyce Bawa-Mogtari, says a future NDC government will spend $500 million on galamsey research

She said the information obtained from the research would be used alongside AI tools and other digital equipment to work

She said the NDC was very concerned about the dangers of illegal mining on waterbodies, land and forest reserves

Joyce Bawa-Mogtari, the special aide to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, says a future NDC government will invest $500 million to combat illegal mining.

Speaking on JoyNews, she stated that the menace is of great concern to the party, particularly the flagbearer, and assured Ghanaians that extra state resources would be channelled into the fight against galamsey.

She said the money would be used to explore technologies to solve the menace.

She noted that the $500 million would be used to fund research into how modern technology can be used to fight illegal mining activities.

Referencing John Mahama’s earlier comment about using artificial intelligence to combat galamsey activities in the country, Bawa-Mogtari said that while other technological tools, like the Akufo-Addo government's use of drones, have failed to deliver remarkable results, AI could be a gamechanger.

She believes the use of such digital technologies would make the fight against the menace more efficient.

Meanwhile, she is convinced due to the dire and worrisome nature of galamsey and its effects on the country, various stakeholders in the mining sector would be more than willing to offer information on how to tackle the issue.

She noted that even large mining companies would be willing to invest money in such an initiative to stop the encroachment of their mines by illegal miners, once and for all.

She said a future NDC government would engage CSOs on how to proceed with their anti-galamsey plans to ensure smooth delivery.

Mahama on using AI to combat galamsey

Former president John Mahama wants to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to combat illegal small-scale mining, known as 'galamsey'.

In recent comments, Mahama stressed the need for technological innovation to enhance monitoring in the small-scale mining sector, which has contributed to massive environmental degradation.

He proposed using AI to identify galamsey activities and monitor excavators.

The former president also said AI would help establish geo-fences around concessions to prevent mining operations in unauthorised areas.

He expects this will ensure that “mining operations are not conducted in unapproved areas, including water bodies.”

Bawumia promises to establish Minerals Development Bank

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party's presidential candidate has announced plans to establish a Minerals Development Bank.

Dr Bawumia says the bank is expected to support small-scale miners in the country and drive Ghanaian ownership of the country's mineral wealth.

Bawumia says he would establish the bank in collaboration with MIIF, PMMC, the Bank of Ghana and the private sector.

