The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers Union (MELPWU) has expressed concerns about the flagrant maltreatment of its members amidst their ongoing industrial action.

Dr Cephas Akotor, the Union's general secretary, said many of their members have faced significant intimidation from hospital administrators during their ongoing strike.

MELPWU says its striking members are receiving serious threats from their employers.

He said it is unfortunate that their members are receiving threats merely for demanding better service conditions.

He noted that their strike would continue unabated until the substandard service conditions medical laboratory professionals are forced to endure are improved.

He urged their employers to halt their intimidation tactics and channel that energy into addressing their grievances.

Dr Akotor urged hospital directors, human resources personnel, and administrators to adopt a supportive rather than adversarial stance towards the striking medical laboratory professionals.

Reasons for MELPWU’s strike

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) embarked on a nationwide strike on June 17, 2024.

The strike follows unsuccessful negotiations with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on May 31, 2024, over their poor conditions of service.

The UUnion expressed utmost disappointment in the FWSC for failing to address its concerns during the two-year negotiation period.

It noted that the strike action is a last resort measure to get the government to act on finally concluding the negotiations on their conditions of service.

The repercussions of their strike have been felt across the country, as patients are not able to access laboratory services in public hospitals nationwide.

