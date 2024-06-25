The Member of Parliament for Kobina Tahir Hammond has requested that parliament officially recognise his new title as Alhaji

Following a successful Hajj pilgrimage, Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Member of Parliament for the Adansi-Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti Region, has made an interesting demand of parliament.

The parliamentarian interrupted proceedings on the floor of the house to inform the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, that he and some colleague MPs had just returned from the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

KT Hammond just returned from pilgrimage in Mecca.

He stated that, as it was customary, following his pilgrimage, he assumed the title of Alhaji and asked to be recognised as such in parliament as well.

He made a strong push for parliament's records to reflect his new title and urged other parliamentarians to address him as such.

Parliamentarians responded to his request with laughter.

Six Ghanaian nationals died in Mecca

Six Ghanaian nationals died in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, due to a heat wave sweeping through the country.

The latest deaths raised the death toll among Ghanaian pilgrims to eight.

Temperatures in the country soared drastically, exceeding 41 degrees Celsius.

The intense heat resulted in the deaths of thousands of pilgrims who had been visiting the city to partake in the ritual Hajj.

Saudi authorities, reacting to the situation, directed pilgrims to stay indoors or in their tents during peak heat hours, between noon and 4 p.m. local time.

Initial reports of deaths during the Hajj emerged involving Georgian pilgrims; however, Abdul Rahman Alhassan Gomba, spokesperson for the Hajj Board, noted that some Ghanaians are now part of the fatalities.

He said initially, authorities were not aware of Ghanaians being part of the fatalities.

When news started emerging of some Ghanaian deaths, the reports stated that about 13 Ghanaians had lost their lives.

However, after thumbprint verification by Saudi Authorities at the morgue, only six Ghanaians were confirmed dead.

Abdul Gomba said the fatalities included individuals who did not travel with Hajj visas, thus complicating the identification efforts.

He said till further bodies are identified, the official number of deaths as a result of the heat wave recorded by the Ghanaian side is six.

Mahama pledges to reduce Hajj fees

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate, John Mahama, has pledged to reduce the Hajj fees if he becomes president.

Speaking at an Eid-Ul-Adha prayer meeting at the State House, he said the current fee for the Hajj has made it unattainable for ordinary Muslims to join.

A former MASLOC boss also said the high fees will collapse Hajj operations in Ghana.

