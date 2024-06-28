The suspended Assin Central parliamentary candidate says he has not been formally notified of his supposed suspension

He says he has not been given a fair hearing in whatever allegations have been brought against him

He has urged the regional NDC to reverse their decision or he will seek legal redress

Nurein Shaibu Mygyimah, the suspended Assin Central parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress, says he has not received formal correspondence about his suspension.

He said he heard about his supposed suspension via social media, just like everyone else, and is still waiting for the party office to send him an official letter notifying him of his suspension.

Shaibu Mygyimah says he heard about his suspension on social media. Source: Adomonline.

He, however, admitted that his party regional secretary had sent him a letter on WhatsApp.

In an interview on Asempa FM on Friday, June 28, 2024, the parliamentary candidate said he was unaware of his offence.

He said he has not been allowed to respond to any accusations that may have led to his supposed suspension and is convinced that if he is given the chance, he will be vindicated.

His suspension comes barely six months to the 2024 general election.

He has urged the party to revoke their suspension within three days so that Mygyimah can continue his campaign to win the Assin Central seat for the NDC.

He said should the three-day ultimatum elapse without any action, he would seek legal redress.

Meanwhile, the NDC National Secretariat has summoned the Regional Chairman, Professor Kofi Asiedu and the Regional Secretary to appear before the Functional Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, to answer how the suspension order was sent out without the party’s leadership approval.

The reason for suspension

Nurein Shiabu Migyimah was suspended on moral grounds

This was after complaints had been filed against Migyimah.

After investigations and deliberations, the NDC’s Central Regional Functional Executive Committee withdrew his candidature.

It also wrote to the Chairman of the NDC to communicate the suspension of Migyimah for six months.

The party did not reveal Migyimah's response but said he engaged in "anti-party conduct."

The party's central regional Organiser, Michael M. Derry, later told 3 News that Migyimah allegedly had an affair with the wife of the Assin Central General Secretary, Sadique Broni.

"The secretary installed a camera in his bedroom, so anytime they were involved in the act, the camera captured it,” Derry claimed.

The Assin Central seat is currently occupied by the New Patriotic Party's Kennedy Agyapong.

In the last election, Nurudeen polled 14,747 votes, representing 42.74% of the votes, against Kennedy Agyapong's 57.26%.

Ken Agyapong to exit parliament

YEN.com.gh reported that eighteen New Patriotic Party legislators will not seek reelection during the party’s upcoming primaries.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei Owusu are among the legislators bowing out.

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant and Assin Central legislator Kennedy Agyapong is also bowing out.

