NDC National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi has filed a defamation suit against Asase Radio, ABC News and Wilberforce Asare

This stems from the publication of a viral video alleging that Sammy Gyamfi took his wife on a luxurious trip to Miami using party funds

Sammy Gyamfi says the claims are spurious and have damaged his reputation and character

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has filed a defamation suit against Asaase Radio, ABC News and Wilberforce Asare for a story published about his trip to Miami with his wife.

This follows a viral video alleging that Gyamfi used party funds to go on a lavish trip with his wife to Miami.

Sammy Gyamfi says the accusations against him are false and baseless.

However, Sammy Gyamfi has vehemently denied the allegations, describing them as spurious and baseless.

In reaction to the publication of the video and adjoining texts, the NDC National Communications officer has filed for damages of GH¢10 million.

In the writ to the court, Gyamfi stressed that the allegations were entirely false and malicious and were intended to injure his reputation.

He said the defendants acted recklessly by publishing the video and texts without recourse to the truth, clearly intending to mar his reputation and character.

He said the publications have significantly damaged his reputation and character and is determined to seek redress and clear his name.

Sammy Gyamfi has petitioned the court to compel ABC News, Asaase Radio and Wilberforce Asare to issue an unqualified apology through their platforms.

He further demanded that their public apology be published prominently on the front page of the Daily Graphic newspaper for three consecutive days.

And finally, a retraction of the defaming publication from their websites.

