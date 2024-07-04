Martin Amidu's petition requesting the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has been dismissed by the Chief Justice

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo concluded that the petition did not establish a prim facie case against the Special Prosecutor

Martin Amidu has reacted sourly to the Chief Justice's conclusion describing it as medievally imperial in method

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo has dismissed the petition of the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, demanding the removal of his successor, Kissi Agyebeng, from office.

The Chief Justice noted that the petition fell short of the standard factual and legal foundation to establish a prima facie case to support the removal of the special prosecutor.

Chief Justice Torkonoo said Martin Amidu had failed to establish a prima facie case against Kissi Agyebeng.

Martin Amidu presented his petition to President Akufo-Addo on April 30, 2024, accusing the Special Prosecutor of several wrongdoings.

These infractions include abuse of the judiciary, procurement breaches, non-compliance with Right to Information (RTI) requests, and abuse of citizens' rights through arrests and detention.

The petition was subsequently passed on to the Chief Justice on May 6, 2024, who requested that Kissi Agyebeng respond to the allegations levelled against him to determine a prima facie case.

However, in a July 2, 2024, report written by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, she noted that a prima facie case was absent.

She said the Special Prosecutor could not be removed merely based on Martin Amidu's allegations and thus dismissed the petition.

Martin Amidu reacts to the dismissal of his petition

Martin Amidu has reacted sourly to the Chief Justice’s conclusion.

In response to the Chief Justice’s report, Martin Amidu said Justice Torkonoo had contravened due process in drawing her conclusion.

According to him, the Chief Justice had breached a constitutional stipulation requiring such a determination to be made within 30 days.

He added that the Chief Justice's procedure for determining the case was pertinently abnormal, medievally imperial in method, and contravened the Constitution under Article 125.

He said the public ought to have been shown the petition's outcome.

He has, therefore, demanded a copy of the Chief Justice’s review for transparency and accountability.

