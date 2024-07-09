The Ghana Bar Association has condemned the request of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo to Akufo-Addo for new judges

The Association's spokesperson, Saviour Kudze, said the Chief Justice erred by singlehandedly picking judges for promotion without stakeholder engagement

Meanwhile, the NDC is demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has joined legal luminaries and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to condemn Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo's actions.

Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has requested President Akufo-Addo appoint some five Supreme Court judges.

The Ghana Bar Association said the Chief Justice erred in her request to Akufo-Addo.

She cited the considerable workload and the limited number of judges sitting on the bench as the reason for her request.

According to the Chief Justice, the limited number of judges on the Supreme Court bench has affected the speed of justice delivery, and this has to be enhanced.

She nominated Justice Afia Serwaa Botwe, Justice Cyra Pamela Koranteng, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Justice Eric Kyei Baffuor, and Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah for promotion.

However, the Ghana Bar Association said the procedure used by the Chief Justice to nominate the judges is improper.

Saviour Kudze, the Association’s spokesperson, noted that the Chief Justice had erred in her recommendation to the President.

He stated that it was not the place of the Chief Justice to singlehandedly handpick judges to be promoted.

He noted that that decision should have been made in collaboration with several stakeholders, including the Ghana Bar Association, the Attorney General’s Office and the Chief Justice’s Office.

He said the final decision would have been made by the Judicial Council, which the Chief Justice chairs before the request is forwarded to the President.

He stated that the President was not obligated to appoint the people on the list.

NDC demands immediate resignation of Chief Justice

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo over her request to President Akufo-Addo to appoint five new judges to the Supreme Court.

The NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Adu Gyamfi, noted that while the Chief Justice had committed certain procedural flaws in her request to the President, his biggest concern was that she had handpicked the judges she wanted him to promote.

He noted that while he may overlook her procedural flaws, her seeming agenda to create a cabal at the Supreme Court cannot be let slide.

A-G defends Chief Justice’s request to Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame does not believe the Chief Justice’s actions are unconstitutional.

In an advice to President Akufo-Addo, he said Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo’s request to appoint new judges to the Supreme Court is justified.

He said the plan to increase the number of judges on the Supreme Court from the standard 15 to 20 would enhance justice delivery at the Supreme Court.

