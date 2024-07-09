The New Patriotic Party has taken on the National Democratic Congress over perceived attempts to sully Asantehene and the Manhyia palace

Haruna Mohammed, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, said such suggestions were unfortunate

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, had drawn a link between Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Manhyia

The New Patriotic Party has criticised the National Democratic Congress' claims that it intends to politicise the Asantehene and the Manhyia palace with its running mate selection.

Haruna Mohammed, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, said such suggestions were unfortunate after remarks by Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (C)

Gbande had suggested that the NPP intends to use the running selection of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, a royal from the Manhyia palace, to drag the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II into partisan politics.

“Where lies the drawing of the Asantehene or the [Manhyia] palace into politics? The Asantehene’s palace is the most revered in our land," Mohammed said.

Prempeh will be officially unveiled on Tuesday, July 9, as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate.

His unveiling will take place in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region's capital, a traditional NPP stronghold.

Prempeh was endorsed by the NPP as its running mate on July 4. The National Council of the party gave its approval after the conclusion of a meeting with the National Executive Council and the National Steering Committee.

President Akufo-Addo also expressed his confidence in the duo to lead the NPP to election victory.

Dr Ezekiel Agyekum-Obeng, an NPP communicator, noted to YEN.com.gh that "strategically, I believe Ashanti Region is the main reason for his selection."

Caution from majority leader

YEN.com.gh reported that Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin urged his fellow party members, colleagues and party supporters to quit infighting ahead of the party’s official running mate announcement.

Afenyo-Markin noted that infighting and open disagreements about the choice of running mate damage the party's fortunes in the upcoming 2024 general election.

He said the party would fare better if it maintained a united front going into the 2024 elections.

