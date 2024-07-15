Organised labour has called off its planned strike and has asked all workers to resume work

The organised labour strike was to protest the sale of a 60 percent stake in four hotels owned by SSNIT

The hotels in question include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort and Elmina Beach Resort

Organised labour has called off its planned strike and has asked all workers to resume work on Tuesday, July 16.

On Monday, July 15, the strike to protest the sale of a 60 percent stake in four hotels owned by SSNIT to Rock City Hotel, owned by Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, had started and disrupted operations that rely on public sector workers.

Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress Dr Yaw Baah (L). Source: Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo/SSNIT

Source: Original

The decision was announced at a news conference today by the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, Dr Yaw Baah, after an emergency meeting.

The initial strike threat issued on July 12 was followed by Rock City Hotel withdrawing its bid for SSNIT's shares in the four hotels.

However, organised labour said it is still engaging with SSNIT and has given it a month to address its concerns about pensions management.

The trust had previously defended the move to sell a 60 percent stake in its hotels to Rock City Hotel.

SSNIT's response followed a petition to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice on the conflict of interest in the deal.

North Tongu MP Samuel Ablakwa led the charge against the deal, saying selling SSNIT’s shares violates procurement procedures. He also criticised it as a form of state capture.

Ablakwa further asserted that Acheampong breached the Constitution by holding a professional position without permission. This violates Articles 78(3) and 98(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

Why did Rock City withdraw its bid?

YEN.com.gh reported that Rock City Hotel expressed disappointment at the perceived lack of thorough stakeholder engagement prior to launching the bid process in a letter to the Director-General of SSNIT.

The hotel stated that its lack of engagement with stakeholders has characterized the negative press and reactions the bid has received.

Thus, it rescinded its bid in the process and consented to SSNIT releasing all or parts of its bid document to the general public if necessary.

Source: YEN.com.gh