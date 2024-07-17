Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, has urged political parties to accept the verdict of the electoral process

She said the Commission will ensure that the electoral process is fair, free, transparent and credible

She said her Commission's chief interest in the elections is to ensure that the electoral process is trusted and reflects the true will of the people

The Electoral Commission’s Chairperson, Jean Mensa, has urged political parties that fail to win the upcoming 2024 presidential elections to accept the electoral results in good faith.

She said this when the Speaker of Parliament presented her with the Democracy Cup at the Commission’s headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

The EC said it is committed to ensuring a fair and credible election experience.

Jean Mensa assured the general public that her Commission was prepared to deliver a transparent, fair, and credible election on December 7 and urged everyone to cooperate with her outfit.

She stated that just as in football, there will be winners and losers in the upcoming elections and urged all to accept the outcome.

Her assurances follow two viral videos in which women from a political party accused the EC of registering voters and undertaking illegal vote transfers.

The Electoral Commission described these claims as false and said the videos are misleading and should be disregarded.

She noted that the Electoral Commission will act as a referee whose only vested interest is ensuring a fair and credible election.

Jean Mensa said the Commission has kept the Commission's activities transparent from registration and intends to continue until the election declaration.

“And we will commit to maintaining and ensuring that level of transparency across all aspects of our work," she explained.

Meanwhile, the Commission says the Voter Exhibition Exercise will start on August 20, 2024 and end on August 27, 2024.

EC schedule for 2024 elections

The commission announced its intention to submit the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024.

The voter register exhibition will follow between July 15 and 24, 2024.

Aspirants will present election nomination forms from September 9 to September 13, 2024. Balloting will take place on September 23, 2024, and the parliamentary balloting is set for September 24, 2024.

The commission expects Commission the results of the 2024 presidential polls within three days of the voting day.

The final voter register will be submitted to the political parties between August 30 and September 5, 2024.

It will be opened to security agencies and accredited media practitioners performing duties on election day, December 7, 2024.

