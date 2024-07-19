Daniel Yao Domelevo has advised President Akufo-Addo to implement new sweeping reforms to address the public's concerns

Former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo says President Akufo-Addo must implement significant reforms to reinforce public confidence in Ghana’s political system and avoid any unrest like that seen in Kenya.

He urged President Akufo-Addo to begin those reforms by first reducing the size of his government.

He further urged the president to address the public’s concerns about the current economic situation as Ghanaians are facing significant hardships.

Domelevo warned that if the government fails to take decisive action immediately to address the public’s concerns, the country risks widespread unrest, just like in Kenya.

The former Auditor General made the remarks at the 2024 Domelevo Accountability Lecture in Accra.

Speaking at the event, he advised Akufo-Addo to adopt some of the reforms being implemented by Kenyan President William Ruto to avert a similar violent unrest in Ghana.

He said governments must be proactive and must be constantly working to improve governance and efficiency to maintain national stability and public trust.

Domelevo stressed that his call for action was borne from growing concerns about the country’s political and economic stability.

He said the government must ensure that the current challenges are addressed in an effective and empathetic manner to alleviate the hardships Ghanaians have had to endure in the past few years.

He said if the president delays any further to address the challenges, even if he implements the necessary reforms, they would not be appreciated.

"Don’t give Akufo-Addo an honorary doctorate": Youth group

The NDC Volta Regional Youth Wing has opposed the University of Health and Allied Sciences' plan to confer an honorary doctorate on President Akufo-Addo.

The youth group said the conferment is undeserved and unacceptable and has urged the university’s vice-chancellor and council to halt it immediately.

In a statement from the NDC Volta Regional Youth Organiser, Mathias Johnson Alagbo, he argued that it was unacceptable for the university to honour a leader whose policies and actions have significantly undermined the welfare and development of the Volta Region and the nation.

Akufo-Addo says Suame Interchange to be completed before 2025

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo said the first phase of work on the Suame interchange project will be completed by the end of 2024.

The Suame interchange project, started in 2022, has been a source of frustration for citizens in the Ashanti Region.

The president spoke at the sod-cutting for the 20-kilometre dualisation of the Anhwiankwanta-Ahenema Kokoben road.

