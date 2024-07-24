A 43-year-old man has been arrested for attempting to sell his niece for GH₵150,000 at Gomoa Budubruam

Police found out about his attempted sale through a tip-off from a neighbour who had discovered the man's intention

The suspect, Nana Kofi Marfo, was arrested by undercover police officers who had tried to buy the girl from him

A man has been arrested at Gomoa Buduburam for allegedly attempting to sell his niece for GH₵150,000.

The 43-year-old suspect, Nana Kofi Marfo, was apprehended by the Kasoa Police Intelligence Unit while trying to sell his niece to the highest bidder.

Nana Kofi Marfo was arrested for attempting to sell his niece to fund his travel to Canada.

Source: Getty Images

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man hailed from Akyem Ayirebi Nyamebekyere in the Eastern Region but resided at Gomoa Buduburam.

Kofi Marfo visited his elder brother, who lives in Akyem Ayirebi Nyamebekyere, and proposed that the senior brother give him one of his three children to live and school with him in the city.

The senior brother agreed to the proposal and handed over his eldest child, a six-year-old girl, to his younger brother, Kofi Marfo.

However, Nana Kofi Marfo had no intention of caring for the child.

Immediately after he left his brother’s home, he allegedly began plotting how to sell his niece to the highest bidder.

In the city, Kofi looked for a broker to help him get a good deal for his niece.

A neighbour who had become privy to the deal reported Kofi to the police.

How Kofi was arrested

The Kasoa Police Intelligence Unit took over the case and contacted Kofi, expressing interest in buying his niece.

After several days of bargaining, the parties settled on GH₵150,000 for the sale of the girl.

On the fateful day, Kofi directed the undercover police officers to the drop-off location where he was waiting with his niece.

The police arrived in a private car and lured the suspect into the vehicle with his niece.

In the car, Nana Kofi Marfo revealed that his motive for selling his niece was to fund his travel to Canada.

He was subsequently arrested, and his case has been transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) for further investigation.

The young girl is yet to be reunited with her family in Akyem Ayirebi Naymebekyere.

Man jailed for stealing church instruments

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man, Ernest Tetteh, has been sentenced to 16 years in jail for stealing church instruments.

According to a UTV report, Ernest was arrested on July 14, 2024, after robbing two churches in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal area.

He made away with the instruments but was nabbed by the police after he attempted to sell four GSL speakers stolen from one of the churches, Life of Christ Ministry.

Source: YEN.com.gh