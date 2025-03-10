Driver Who Caused Death Of 2 Achimota Old Students Reportedly Arrested

The driver involved in the fatal knockdown that claimed the lives of former Achimota students has been arrested, according to the families of the deceased.

Citi News reported that the arrest, which took place on March 7.

This followed a police chase on the night of the incident which claimed the lives of Davida Asante Boateng and Lilian Akorli.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver failed to stop after hitting the victims, leaving bystanders to rush them to the hospital. They arrived at the medical facility around 12:02 AM.

Davida and Lilian, both members of the Old Achimotan Association (OAA24) and former residents of Stopford House, were returning to the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) after attending a bonfire celebration at Achimota School when the accident occurred along the Achimota Highway.

The tragic loss has plunged the Achimota School community into mourning and sparked renewed calls for improved road safety measures.

Alice Safoa, Davida’s aunt, recounted how the driver was eventually apprehended.

“The incident occurred around 10:30. According to the police, the driver was arrested after a chase. However, the hospital staff revealed that the driver was seeking refuge, fearing an attack by eyewitnesses. Following his arrest, he was taken to the hospital due to ill health but has since recovered and been returned to the police cells.”

Charlotte Otchere, a close friend of Lilian, shared fond memories of their time together.

“She was my classmate and my very good friend. We were in the same class and sat almost close to each other. We had our bad days, but we were okay before we completed,” she said.

On March 8, the Old Achimotan Association 2024 issued a statement confirming the tragic deaths of Lilian and Davida and extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

