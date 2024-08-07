Staff of the Produce Buying Company of Ghana (PBC) are protesting against the company for failing to pay their salaries

The workers say the company's management has failed to pay them their salaries in the past 12 months

They have called on the government, particularly the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to address their concerns

Staff of the Produce Buying Company of Ghana (PBC) are protesting against the company for failing to pay their salaries.

The aggrieved workers, clad in red attire and holding placards, marched from Abeka Junction to Dzorwulu to register their displeasure with the company's management.

Aggrieved PBC staff say the company has not paid them their salaries in a year.

The workers demand better working conditions and immediate immediate payment of their delayed salaries.

According to Citinewsroom, The workers claim they have not been paid in the last 12 months.

A similar protest was held in the Ashanti Region by company staff on May 29, 2024.

The workers have urged the government to probe the company’s fiscal management as they suspect malfeasance in that sector.

Myjoyonline.com also reported that tyhe PBC workers in the Ashanti Region also called on the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate the company’s sample residue account status.

PBC workers call on Bawumia to address their concerns

Seth Adusei, the Vice Chairman of the PBC Workers Union, urged the government, particularly the Vice president and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to immediately release funds to pay their 12-month outstanding arrears.

He noted that some members are battling severe health conditions and have been unable to access the healthcare they deserve due to the non-payment of their salaries.

Some members have been evicted from their homes for failing to meet rent obligations,.

“How do we feed our families and care for our homes?” he quizzed.

He urged Bawumia to break the salary delay cycle before attempting to break the eight.

They also urged him to remove the entire management team of the PBC company.

PBC tells staff salaries will delay

In 2022, the Produce Buying Company (PBC) Limited staff, expectant of their August salaries, were told to wait a little longer.

According to PBC's management, financial challenges have made it difficult to honour August's salary obligations promptly.

According to a circular to the staff signed by the Human Resource Manager, Nanette Aryee, staff are encouraged to bear with management as it works round the clock to pay the salaries.

Teacher unions to strike

YEN.com.gh reported that three unions in the education sector threatened to strike on August 9, 2024, over the alleged non-payment of allowances.

Involved unions include the Federation of Senior Staff Associations and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union.

Demanding justice, the unions have accused the finance minister of acting in bad faith regarding their allowances.

