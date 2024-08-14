Police Move To Probe Video Of KUMACA Boys Assaulting Girl Student: "Perpetrators Will Be Identified"
- Police are investigating the assault of a female student by boys from Kumasi Academy Senior High School
- A video of the incident went viral on social, showing the boys heckling and assaulting the girl in uniform
- The police, in a statement, confirmed their involvement in the case and assured of that the culprits would be arrested
The Ghana Police Service is investigating the assault of a female student by boys from Kumasi Academy Senior High School.
A video of the incident went viral online, showing the boys heckling and assaulting the girl.
Joy News reported that the cause of the incident remains unclear.
The police, in a statement, confirmed their involvement in the case and assured of ensuring justice.
"We wish to assure the public that the perpetrators will be identified and arrested to face justice."
Police have gotten involved in student incidents in the past, like when the Attorney General directed police in the Central Region to probe the assault case at Adisadel College that went viral.
That incident saw a student manhandling a fellow student and hitting his head against a bed frame. The incident was also captured on video and went viral.
In that case, the perpetrator of the violent conduct was identified and suspended.
Kumasi Academy has attracted negative attention in the past, like the case of four students who died mysteriously back in 2017.
The death of the students forced some parents to withdraw their wards from the school, fearing that another case of suspected food poisoning could break out again.
But it later merged that the students died of meningitis. Testing of ill students at the school at Noguchi also revealed that out of the 19 samples collected, 12 tested positive for Influenza Type A.
