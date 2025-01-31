Some Ghanaian international students in the US have allegedly been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials

This was after one of their friends reportedly snitched on them when he was arrested by the immigration officials

The students' misfortunate was reported on social media by a Ghanaian man based in the US

A Ghanaian man in the US has alleged on social media that five international students from Ghana have been detained by immigration officials.

According to the man, identified on TikTok as Prophakwa, the students were taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials after one of them, who was arrested at work, snitched on the other four.

The purported arrest and subsequent detention of the Ghanaian students is as a result of the ongoing mass deportation in the United States of America.

"I keep advising them to be careful. A student who doesn't have legal documents has been annoying people at his workplace. Because of this, one of his colleagues reported him, and the ICE officers tracked him down and arrested him." he said.

"However, when he was arrested, he claimed he wasn't the only one without legal residence and told the officers that his friends were at home. He took the officers home, and they arrested all five of them," he further explained.

Consequently, in a TikTok post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prophakwa urged his fellow Ghanaians in the US, who do not have their residence permit issues sorted out, to avoid getting into trouble as they find ways to survive the deportation.

US mass deportation

The US government led by President Donald Trump, is cracking down on undocumented immigrants to rid them out of the country.

This is in fulfilment of a campaign promise made by the newly inaugurated president during the electioneering period for the 2024 US presidential election.

While no Ghanaian has officially been deported yet, reports suggest about 3228 immigrants from Ghana are facing deportation.

Below is the video of Prophakwa narrating the students' predicaments in the US.

Ghanaians online react to Prophakwa claims

Prophakwa's claims in the TikTok video sparked reactions among a section of Ghanaians who follow his page.

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments below:

@Sallyboa said:

"Who reported him? And why did he report the others, why? Hmmm."

Nana Kwame Asiedu said:

"I’m sure they lured him. They will be like, “tell us and we will leave you."

@oheneba Osafoh also said:

"The thing is funny, but not easy ooo."

@mcren97 commented:

"If them catch me p3 I’m going with at least 10 people."

Ghanaian lady weeps over boyfriend's deportation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady in the US was spotted in a viral video weeping after her boyfriend was deported.

From the video, the lady looked devastated and heartbroken as she wailed over her man's misfortune in the ongoing mass deportation.

Many Ghanaians on social media who came across her video sympathised with her.

