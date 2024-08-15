Hopeson Adorye is facing defamatory charges after he alleged that the Secretary of the Okyenhene, Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta, co-authored the infamous Agyapadie document

Ofori-Atta says the claim is false and has thus dragged Adorye and Media General to court to go answer for their claims

He is seeking damages GH₵10,000,000 and a perpetual injunction to prevent the two defendants from repeating similar comments

The Secretary of the Okyenhene, Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta, has initiated a lawsuit against Hopeson Adorye and Media General for defamatory comments regarding the Agyapadie document.

The lawsuit follows Adorye's claims on Media General’s ‘Onua Maakye’ programme that Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta co-authored the infamous Agyapadie document.

The Okyenhene's secretary says Hopeson Adorye naming him in connection with the Agyapdie document is defamatory and has thus sued him.

On the programme, which aired on July 26, 2024, Adorye, a member of Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, allegedly stated that the Agyapadie document was not a piece of fiction as some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would want Ghanaians to believe.

He stated that the document was a Machiavellian plan by a family to amass Ghana’s wealth at the expense of the country’s population and was being implemented in real-time.

Adorye also alleged he had evidence to prove his allegations.

The writ also alleges that Hopeson Adorye insinuated that the document was deliberately filled with images of President Akufo-Addo, the Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and Dr J.B. Danquah, as well as the Okyeman insignia, to deflect attention from the real perpetrators of the insidious plan.

He said references to other prominent figures hailing from Ofori Panin Fie were all tactics used to misrepresent the document as originating from Ofori Panin Fie.

According to the writ of summons, Daniel Marfo Ofori-Atta said Adorye had falsely identified him as a co-writer of the document.

As a result, Mr Ofori-Atta is seeking a court declaration that the statements made by Hopeson Adorye on Media General’s programme are defamatory.

He also demands GH₵10,000,000 in general damages, including aggravated and or exemplary damages for defamation, a public apology and retraction of the defamatory statements and a perpetual injunction restraining Hopeson Adorye and Media Generals as well as their agents and assigns from reiterating similar or other defamatory statements against him.

Hopeson Adorye arrested

This is the second time this year Hopeson Adorye is facing legal action for comments he made on a media platform.

In May this year, Hopeson Adorye was charged with publishing false information about the 2016 general elections in the Dansoman court on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Adorye reportedly told Accra FM that he was engaged in a nefarious plot by the ruling New Patriotic Party to intimidate voters in the Volta Region from coming out to vote ahead of the 2016 general elections.

He said the NPP had detonated several dynamites in several parts of the region days before the election to scare the voters.

He attributed the plot to the low voter turnout in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections, which led to the removal of the then-incumbent NDC government.

M4C says Adorye’s arrest a diversionary tactic

YEN.com.gh reported that the Movement for Change slammed Hopeson Adorye's arrest as a mere diversion tactic from ongoing corruption scandals.

Courage Nobi, the Movement for Change's Deputy Director of Communication, cited the ongoing controversy surrounding Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, SSNIT, and the GRA-SML scandal.

"This is certainly an attempt by the administration from the scandals galore that we have been witnessing with this SSNIT sale of national assets to individuals within the party to ministers, with this brazen conflict of interest and also the SML scandal... which has seen the country lose millions of cedis without any significant work done.”

Source: YEN.com.gh