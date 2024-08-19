Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, has pledged to keep his ministerial appointments below 50

According to him, a leaner government would ensure his administration remains efficient and would reduce spending

He also stated that he would localise most of his government's procurements to incentivise private sector development

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has promised to cap his ministerial appointments at 50 if elected president in the upcoming December 7 polls.

He said this at the NPP’s manifesto launch in Takoradi on Saturday, August 18, 2024.

The Vice President noted that he has targeted establishing a leaner government to improve efficient governance.

His announcement follows concerns about President Akufo-Addo’s large government size.

Akufo-Addo had been plagued by calls for him to reduce the size of his government since his first term when he appointed 110 ministers.

Civil society organisations and opposition parties had protested against his 'elephant-sized' cabinet and had blamed it for ballooning government expenditure.

However, Akufo-Addo argued that he needed his many ministers to help him achieve his manifesto promises to Ghanaians.

Bawumia promises to reduce government expenditure

The NPP flagbearer also announced plans to reduce government spending by reducing outright purchases and leasing essential goods instead.

He said his government would lease vehicles and printing equipment as part of a grand scheme to reduce maintenance costs and save government money annually.

Bawumia said the measure would also urge the private sector to invest in expansion and job creation as they meet the government’s demands.

On July 8, the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, reiterated his commitment to drastically reduce the size of government if he becomes president.

Bawumia rebuts claim Akufo-Addo’s government reckless

Earlier, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia rebutted claims that the Akufo-Addo-led government has spent public funds recklessly.

He said such claims were spurious and did not reflect the reality on the ground.

Speaking at the 8th Ghana CEOs Summit in Accra on May 27, 2024, he asserted that the New Patriotic Party government has, in the past seven years, used public funds judiciously to establish projects that would benefit the country long term.

He touted projects such as the networking of hospitals, establishing the Ghana.gov platform to streamline payment to state agencies, the Ghana Card, and many others as interventions that have saved the government millions in expenditures.

Samira Bawumia urges Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Samira Bawumia urged Ghanaians to vote for her husband in the 2024 elections.

She emphasised that Ghana's future would improve under his presidency because of his exceptional leadership qualities.

Samira made the endorsement at an NPP supporters' gathering held in Takoradi prior to the party's manifesto launch event.

