The Chief of Wamanafuo-Sabikrom in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region has urged Mahama to prioritise youth employment if he wins the 2024 elections

Nana Sabi Ababio stated that just as John Mahama was asking for votes without asking for certificates, when he wins and creates jobs, he should not ask for certificates too

The NDC flagbearer has been touring the Bono region on his nationwide campaign tour ahead of the 2024 elections

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nana Sabi Ababio, the Chief of Wamanafuo-Sabikrom in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region, has urged President John Mahama to prioritise youth employment if he wins the 2024 elections.

Nana Sabi Ababio, at a mini durbar held at Wamanafuo Ahyiayem on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, stated that the country’s youth, particularly those in his traditional area, desperately need jobs.

Nana Sabi Ababio says Mahama should not create qualification hurdles for the jobs he has promised to create.

Source: Facebook

He said the NDC flagbearer should make it a point to create enough employment opportunities for young Ghanaians to be gainfully employed during his tenure.

The Chief further stressed that job opportunities should not be reserved for certificate bearers only.

He noted that just as the flagbearer was in his traditional area pleading for votes from all and sundry, there should not be any qualification barriers to the jobs the NDC flagbearer would create if he wins the election.

“No one is asking for a certificate to vote for you to become president, so when the time comes to provide employment for them, and they are asked to bring their certificates, it will be a burden on us," he said.

Mahama outlines 24-hour economy packages

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Mahama, has outlined his future government’s support packages to catalyse his proposed 24-hour economy policy.

The packages are expected to drive production and demand for goods and services in sectors that operate 24/7.

He outlined his plan during his speech at the party’s manifesto launch at Winneba in the Central Region on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

John Mahama's plan is to strategically invest in sectors necessary to foster a 24/7 economy.

These sectors include infrastructure, security and energy. He noted that he would ensure businesses in both the private and public sectors operate in a safe and efficient environment.

NDC promises free tuition for first-year students

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised tuition-free education for first-year students in public universities.

According to the party, this policy is part of a broader set of reforms aimed at making higher education accessible for all, most especially for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

During the party’s youth manifesto launch on Monday, August 12, 2024, NDC flagbearer John Mahama said that access to quality education would improve from the basic to the tertiary level.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh