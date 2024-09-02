The New Force Movement founder Nana Kwame Bediako has launched his 12-pillar economic revolution plan

The independent presidential candidate said his future government intends to create 8 million jobs in 10 years

He said his government would invest in the industrial sector to drive economic growth and boost employment

The leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has disclosed his plan to generate eight million jobs over the next 10 years if elected president.

His plan is a major industrial drive to tackle unemployment and stimulate economic growth in all 16 regions of the country.

According to Kwame Bediako, his government would primarily pump investments into industries, agriculture and mineral resources.

He believes that by investing in these sectors, his government would create diverse job opportunities for young Ghanaians of varying skill sets and educational qualifications.

This disclosure was made at the launch of the New Force Movement’s 12 pillars for economic revolution in Accra on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Nana Kwame Bediako said his government will create industrial parks in all 16 regions of the country to refine and process the country’s raw minerals and agricultural produce.

He said that by doing this, the country would be able to realise its full potential and create trillions in wealth.

New Force to establish National Sovereign Wealth

Nana Kwame Bediako added that his government would set up a National Sovereign Wealth Fund.

He said this sovereign wealth fund will serve as the country’s financial backbone while securing Ghana’s wealth and resources.

According to him, a robust sovereign fund will break the country’s reliance on the Bretton Woods Institutions and make the country truly financially independent.

He also criticised the exportation of the country’s minerals for minimal returns and pledged to end the practice if elected.

Bediako wants to capitalise on Ghanaian citizenship

