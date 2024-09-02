The New Force Movement's Nana Kwame Bediako believes Ghana cannot digitalise without industrialising first

The Leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, has shared his view on the government’s digitalisation drive.

According to him, it is a complete waste of time for government to invest in digitalisation when the economy is yet to be industrialised.

Nana Kwame Bediako says Ghana cannot digitalise without first industrialising.

Source: Getty Images

He explained that an industrialised economy would organically usher in a digitalised economy, without which all other efforts to digitalise the economy would fail.

Nana Kwame Bediako said an industrialisation drive would improve productivity and mass production, and significantly improve the country's living standards.

He said all developed countries worldwide had gone from industrialisation to digitalisation, and Ghana would have to develop similarly without skipping a stage.

Nana Kwame Bediako said this at the launch of the New Force’s 12 pillars for economic freedom in Accra on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

New Force to build 8,000km of railway

Nana Kwame Bediako had also disclosed his plan to revamp the country’s railway system if he is elected president.

He said his future government would establish a comprehensive railway network exceeding 8,000 kilometres of rail line.

Bediako said his government would use iron ore mined in Ghana to manufacture steel domestically for rail development.

He said the domestic approach to solving Ghana’s railway construction challenges would save the country billions.

Meanwhile, he explained that the railway will be extended to the country’s borders as a new transport and logistical pathway to accelerate the integration of the West African economy.

He was hopeful that when neighbouring countries decide to continue with the railway project, they would contract Ghanaian engineers and builders who would have honed their talents in rail construction over the period.

Bediako pledges to create 8 million jobs

YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Kwame Bediako disclosed his vision to generate eight million jobs over the next 10 years.

His plan is a major industrial drive to tackle unemployment and stimulate economic growth in all 16 regions of the country.

The independent presidential candidate said his future government intended to create as many as eight million jobs in 10 years.

Bediako said his government would invest in the industrial sector to drive economic growth and also boost employment.

