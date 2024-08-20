There have been tensions at the Assin Nsuta Agricultural Senior High School in the Central Region

Five students were hospitalised after a reported clash between Form Three and Form Two students

The tension allegedly stemmed from a relationship between two students from the different forms

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A clash allegedly erupted at Assin Nsuta Agricultural Senior High School in the Central Region, leaving multiple students injured.

Citi News reported that five students were hospitalised after the incident.

A clash at the Assin Nsuta Agricultural Senior High School leaves five injured.

Source: Getty Images

The clash was reportedly sparked by a romantic relationship between a Form Three student and a Form One student.

The exact cause of the tensions remains unknown. Video showed students wielding clubs and knives during the chaos.

This prompted police intervention to try and restore order. Authorities are also investigating the incident.

Account of SHS clash from assemblyman

According to the Assemblyman for Assin Nsuta-Bepokokoo Electoral Area, Bashiru Kwame Amakrah, tensions began after a Form Three student was caught in a sexual encounter with a Form One student in an uncompleted building on campus.

Sources indicate that the Form Three student slapped the Form Two student who witnessed the incident.

Three days later, the Form Two students mobilised and launched an attack on the Form Three students, resulting in a clash.

The situation escalated, with students using clubs and knives against each other, until the police intervened to restore order on campus.

Similar clash between Nkoranza schools

Police also arrested two students in connection with a violent clash between students of Nkoranza Technical Institute and Nkoranza SHTS.

The clash occurred on June 12, 2024, and left eight students injured.

Some male students of the Nkoranza Technical Institute visited some female students of the SHTS, and a misunderstanding erupted. This sparked further concern about rising indiscipline in schools.

Wa Technical School teachers threaten to quit

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported on tensions at Wa Technical Institute after a student assaulted a housemaster.

Teachers at the second-cycle technical school threatened to leave campus unless the student was dismissed.

Headmaster, Saaka Adams, intervened and urged teachers and parents who stormed the campus to calm down.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh