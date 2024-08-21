A Ghanaian chief, Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, has made a cash donation to Adisadel College

A Ghanaian chief, Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, has donated some cash to Adisadel College, one of Ghana's prestigious Senior High Schools.

The donation fulfilled his earlier promise to support the school in completing one of its projects, having pledged $20,000, equivalent to GH¢312.800.

A Ghanaian chief is presenting a cash donation to Adisadel College.

Source: Twitter

Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, the Kamenahene of the Akwamu Traditional Area, has fully delivered on his promise, releasing the funds in phases.

In the first phase, which took place in May last year, he presented the school with $10,000, equivalent to $156,400.

Later, in an X post on August 20, 2024, Adisadel College announced that the chief had presented the rest of the money to the school.

Adisadel College seeks funds for project

The 2000-year group of Adisadel College, known as Adisadel Millenium, is taking measures to refurbish the Job 600 block of the school.

The project, if completed, will transform the old block into a state-of-the-art facility to enhance academic work.

As the group leader, Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI offered to support the project with $20,000. The school also asks the general public for cash donations to facilitate its completion, as indicated in the X post shared by Adisadel College.

Adisadel College alumnus seeks support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant Adisadel College student who performed tremendously in his WASSCE exam needed financial support.

The young man, named Prince Amos, could not commence his university education despite excelling in his WASSCE due to financial constraints.

He appealed to the general public for financial support and netizens were touched and commented to express their views on the student's request.

Prince said he was unable to pay the university fees as his father had passed away and his mother worked to support him and his younger brother.

