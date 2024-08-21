Adisadel College: Ghanaian Chief Donates GH¢312.8K To Support School Project
- A Ghanaian chief, Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, has made a cash donation to Adisadel College
- The donation of $20,000, equivalent to GH¢312.8, fulfilled an earlier pledge he made to the school
- Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI's donation is intended to help the school complete a project
PAY ATTENTION: YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition's Candidates are Shortlisted. It's Time to Vote for the Best Entertainer in Ghana! Share Your Voice Now.
A Ghanaian chief, Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, has donated some cash to Adisadel College, one of Ghana's prestigious Senior High Schools.
The donation fulfilled his earlier promise to support the school in completing one of its projects, having pledged $20,000, equivalent to GH¢312.800.
Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, the Kamenahene of the Akwamu Traditional Area, has fully delivered on his promise, releasing the funds in phases.
In the first phase, which took place in May last year, he presented the school with $10,000, equivalent to $156,400.
PAY ATTENTION: Your voice can be decisive. Choose best actors, comedians, dancers, and influencers in the country in terms of YEN Entertainment Awards 2024: 3rd Edition - VOTE NOW.
Later, in an X post on August 20, 2024, Adisadel College announced that the chief had presented the rest of the money to the school.
See the post below:
Adisadel College seeks funds for project
The 2000-year group of Adisadel College, known as Adisadel Millenium, is taking measures to refurbish the Job 600 block of the school.
The project, if completed, will transform the old block into a state-of-the-art facility to enhance academic work.
As the group leader, Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI offered to support the project with $20,000. The school also asks the general public for cash donations to facilitate its completion, as indicated in the X post shared by Adisadel College.
8A Adisadel College alumnus seeks support
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a brilliant Adisadel College student who performed tremendously in his WASSCE exam needed financial support.
The young man, named Prince Amos, could not commence his university education despite excelling in his WASSCE due to financial constraints.
He appealed to the general public for financial support and netizens were touched and commented to express their views on the student's request.
Prince said he was unable to pay the university fees as his father had passed away and his mother worked to support him and his younger brother.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh