The National Disaster Management Organisation said Keta's coastline could be gone in a few years if government and private sector do not work to save it

The NADMO Deputy National Coordinator, Seji Saji, said the situation at Keta exceeds the mandate of NADMO and needs urgent attention

He urged the government to finally complete the sea defence to protect the coastline

The National Disaster Management Organisation has warned that Keta’s coastline in the Volta Region risks being permanently lost to the sea if the government does not take immediate action.

NADMO’s Deputy National Coordinator, Seji Saji, relayed the warning in an interview on JoyFM on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

NADMO says rising sea level and coastal erosion are swallowing up Keta.

Source: Getty Images

He stated that Keta’s coastal erosion situation exceeds the mandate of NADMO and requires a holistic national response.

He said the alarming rate at which the sea is swallowing up the coastline at Keta is a national crisis and deserves the urgent attention of all Ghanaians, particularly the government.

Seji Saji said the coastal erosion situation has been going on for decades, and while several efforts have been made to mitigate the phenomenon, they have paled in the face of fast-rising sea levels.

He said the only solution is to secure the entire coastline of Keta.

He noted that NADMO’s mandate is to engage stakeholders in developing a disaster management plan that includes measures for potential displacement and other humanitarian challenges; however, solving the root cause of coastal erosion would require more than disaster management.

Seji Saji has urged the government to complete the sea defence projects across the Keta coastline to protect key national installations close to the country’s shores.

He said the Ghana Geological Survey Authority has predicted that Ghana could lose significant portions of its coastline in the next 40 to 50 years.

Ghana could lose two-thirds of coastline to erosion

The Ghana Hydrological Authority also stated that about two-thirds of Ghana’s coastline is at risk of sea erosion and needs immediate attention to prevent the destruction of critical national assets.

Dr John Kissi, during a media briefing, noted that approximately 310 km of Ghana’s 550 km coastline is vulnerable and needs urgent protection.

He warned that if the issue is left unattended, critical infrastructure, including the Abaodze Power enclave, the Denu-Aflao Highway, St. Augustine’s College, and the Cape Coast Nursing and Midwifery Training College, will be affected.

He stated that if the Aboadze Power enclave is affected, the nation risks losing 730 megawatts from the national grid, which could worsen the country's power crisis.

Dr Kissi has urged the government and the private sector to invest significantly in coastal and climate adaptation and management strategies to protect the country’s coastline.

He said the government and the private sector have vested interests in Ghana’s coastline and should do more to protect it.

Lecturer wins grant for anti-coastal erosion project

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Cyril Dziedzorm Boateng, a KNUST Physics lecturer, has secured a $272,800.00 grant for a project to protect the coast and manage coastal erosion hazards in Keta, Ghana.

Using integrated geophysical methods, the initiative focuses on preserving the cultural heritage and combating the challenges of coastal erosion.

Dr Boateng expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to sustainable coastal management.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh