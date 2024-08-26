Police in Tamale have arrested a man after he allegedly transferred voters illegally from polling stations in the town

The suspect is accused of taking the voter ID cards of voters within the Tamale South and Sagnarigu constituencies

The National Democratic Congress in the Northern Region has called for the arrest of possible accomplices within the Electoral Commission

Police in Tamale have arrested a teacher for allegedly transferring voters illegally from polling stations in the town.

The suspect, Alhassan Lukman, is accused of taking the voter ID cards of voters within the Tamale South and Sagnarigu constituencies.

The National Democratic Congress is calling for the arrest of possible accomplices within the Electoral Commission. Source: 3News

Source: Getty Images

According to the claims, Lukman to their voter IDs under the pretence of getting support from some Arabs.

TV3 News reported that victims went to check their names during the ongoing register exhibition exercise but found their names were transferred to Pusiga in the Upper East Region.

They reported the matter to the Tamale Metro Police, who arrested Lukman.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region has called for the arrest of possible accomplices within the Electoral Commission.

It has given a 24-hour ultimatum for the accomplices to be identified.

NDC demands release of provisional voter register

The NDC is currently demanding the immediate release of the provisional voter register amid some discontent with the handling of the electoral management process.

In a Facebook post, the Director of Elections for the NDC, Dr Omane Boamah, described the delays as unfair.

The commission initially intended to submit the provisional voter register to the political parties between July 9 and 18

EC to lay new bill relating to Ghana Card

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission will make another attempt to make the Ghana Card the sole identity document for registering to vote.

The Electoral Commission chairperson said there was full support for the move from political parties.

Even though the commission wanted the Ghana Card as proof of identity and citizenship, the data indicated that over 60 percent of new voters registered through the guarantor system instead of the Ghana card.

It earlier assured that the Ghana Card would not replace the popular voters' ID, which would be a key requirement for voting during the next general elections in 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh