The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has sent out a warning to prospective students and their guardians over the threat of fraud.

KNUST has urged interested persons to be on the lookout for a fraud syndicate claiming to facilitate admissions.

The school said the syndicate used fake email addresses such as “knust.inscript@gmail.com” to solicit payments and personal information.

According to the school in a statement, no individual, agent, or third party has been authorised to manage admissions on behalf of the university.

"We entreat all prospective students and guardians to exercise extreme caution and engage with the KNUST Admission Office exclusively to avoid falling victim to fraud."

The school urged all interested persons that official undergraduate admission forms are available nationwide at all regional post offices.

The forms can also be purchased by dialling the short code *885# and following the prompts, while postgraduate admission forms are also available at designated banks.

Otumfuo reiterates commitment to KNUST

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II says he remains committed to ensuring that the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology reaches world-class status.

He spoke at the Chancellor’s Week celebration held at KNUST in honour of his 25 years of providing exemplary leadership to the university.

Otumfuo told congregants that as long as he is affiliated with the university, he will ensure it grows from strength to strength, distinguishing itself as one of the best universities in the world.

UCC reacts to Nigeria ban reports

YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Cape Coast denied reports that it had been banned from operating in Nigeria, the school clarified that it has no physical operations in the West African country.

The school noted in a statement that the University of Cape Coast is separate from Cape Coast University.

Source: YEN.com.gh