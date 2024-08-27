The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has stripped three chiefs of their titles and responsibilities

The three chiefs from the region were destooled for alleged involvement in illegal mining activity

This is the latest in a series of destoolments related to illegal mining activity in the Ashanti Region

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled three chiefs in the Ashanti Region for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities.

The chiefs in question are the Gyaasehene, Akyeamehene, and Baamuhene of Sabronum.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II says the chiefs' destoolment is to deter others from engaging in the illegal act.

The Otumfuo, during an Asanteman Council meeting at the Manhyia Palace on August 26, 2024, stripped them of their titles and responsibilities.

The three were reportedly identified as heavily involved in galamsey activities in Sabronum that have plagued the community for years.

Following the destoolment, a new Sabronum Manhene, Kofi Asante, has been nominated to take over the reins of the town.

The destoolment has elicited mixed reactions from the indigenes of the town.

While some believe the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s actions are justified and would discourage illegal mining in the region, others fear the ruling would adversely affect the destooled individuals and their families.

Asantehene destools Abountemhene

In 2023, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II cracked the whip and destooled the Abountemhene Nana Kwaku Duah III for 'disrespecting his authority'.

The revered Ashanti king removed the divisional chief during an open session of the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, August 21, 2023.

The now-deposed Abountemhene's matter came before the council following complaints brought against him by his sub-chiefs.

They accused the deposed Abountemhene of going against Otumfuo's order on a piece of land that had become the cause of dispute between him and other chiefs and should not be touched.

The sub-chiefs also claimed that he falsely used Otumfuo's name to gain approval for his nefarious activities.

They further accused him of venturing into territory belonging to others and facilitating land sales without proper authorisation.

In response to the allegations, Nana Kwaku Duah III denied the specific accusation of using Otumfuo's name as leverage for his actions.

However, he acknowledged his presence on the land but asserted that he allowed others to work on it with his permission.

Otumfuo destools Kwaprahene

YEN.com.gh reported that the Otumfuo had destooled Baffour Adugyemfuo Kumani, the chief of Kwapra, over allegations of double land sales and oath violations.

The removal order was issued by the revered Ashanti king at a Manhyia Palace sitting, reaffirming the Asantehene's intent expressed in October last year.

The destoolment extended to sub-chiefs deemed unable to provide wise counsel, and Otumfuo called for individuals with land issues in Kwapra to come forward.

