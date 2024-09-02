The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital says it has repaired a malfunctioning elevator in its Department of Surgery

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Health Committee, clashed with the hospital when trying to expect the elevators earlier

The hospital suspended elective surgeries and temporarily relocated emergency cases at its surgery blocks because of the broken lifts

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital says it has repaired a malfunctioning elevator in its Department of Surgery following a clash with the Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Health Committee.

Akandoh was prevented by authorities at the Department of Surgery at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital from carrying out an unannounced inspection on September 2.

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has put elective surgeries on hold because of the faulty elevators. Source: Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Source: Facebook

The legislator also gave the hotel a deadline to repair the elevator.

Subsequently, in a Facebook post, the hospital’s management said it repaired the elevator.

The hospital earlier noted that the faulty lifts would significantly hamper its ability to perform surgeries as usual.

It thus suspended elective surgeries and temporarily relocated emergency cases at its surgery blocks.

This is because of the inability to move patients to higher floors.

The hospital said it would only focus on emergency cases until the defective lifts were fixed. He said this was to ensure that critical care was not compromised.

The hospital's latest statement did not indicate whether it had resumed elective surgeries.

Korle Bu receives dialysis machines

YEN.com.gh reported that the Health Ministry has procured 30 additional dialysis machines for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to improve service delivery and cost efficiency.

The new machines, equipped with their consumables, will be deployed to the hospital’s Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence and installed for use before the end of the year.

The consumables attached to the machines are expected to last a year.

The hospital's Head of Public Relations, Mustapha Salifu, said the purchase of the machines was an initiative by the Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, to prevent future shortages at the hospital.

Source: YEN.com.gh