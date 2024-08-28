The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has put elective surgeries on hold following defects with its elevators

It explained that hospital staff were unable to move patients up and down the tower block for procedures

While the elevators get fixed, the hospital said it would only be treating emergency surgery cases

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has suspended elective surgeries and temporarily relocated emergency cases at its surgery blocks due to its defective lifts.

In a press statement dated August 26, 2024, the hospital stated that it has become necessary to stop using the lifts at the surgical tower.

The Head of Surgery at KBTH, Prof J E Mensah, says processes are underway to fix the faulty lifts.

It disclosed that this would significantly hamper their ability to perform surgeries as usual, owing to their inability to move patients up and down the surgical tower.

In the meantime, the hospital, in a statement signed by Prof J E Mensah, the Head of the Surgery Department at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, said it would only focus on emergency cases until the defective lifts were fixed.

He said this was to ensure that critical care was not compromised.

To accommodate the changes, the statement added, emergency surgeries would be carried out in the Ground-Floor Surgical (Neuro), Pediatric, Accident Centre, and Gynaecology theatres.

He said patients would also be admitted to Wards G, N, A and B.

Refurbishing of Korle Bu elevators is underway

Meanwhile, Prof J E Mensah said replacing the defective lift and refurbishing the other was currently at the procurement stage.

He noted that the hospital is committed to ensuring that the work is completed as soon as possible to minimise the inconvenience the situation has caused and for the resumption of normal operations.

“I understand this will require adjustments to our usual workflows, and I appreciate your cooperation and understanding during this period.

“Your dedication to ensuring patient care under these challenging circumstances is invaluable,” the statement concluded.

Korle Bu receives dialysis machines from MoH

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has procured 30 additional dialysis machines for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to improve service delivery and cost efficiency.

The new machines, equipped with their consumables, will be deployed to the hospital’s Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence and installed for use before the end of the year.

The consumables attached to the machines are expected to last a year.

The hospital's Head of Public Relations, Mustapha Salifu, said the purchase of the machines was an initiative by the Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, to prevent future shortages at the hospital.

Korle Bu records first Wilson’s disease case

YEN.com.gh also reported that Korle Bu Teaching Hospital had recorded a case of the rare Wilson’s disease in a 13-year-old.

The condition, believed to be the first case recorded in Ghana, affected one out of 30,000 people in developed countries.

The boy was diagnosed with the fatal genetic disease after his mother, a trader, saw that his handwriting had deteriorated.

