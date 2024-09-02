Asantehene Intervenes In Lawsuits Against Extension Of KNUST VC

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has tried to intervene in the challenges to the extension of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor

The Asantehene has appealed to the two persons who had sued the school over the extension they contend is unlawful

The university renewed Prof Rita Akosua Dickson’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor for a second term on June 20

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has stepped in to address the lawsuits challenging the extension of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor, Prof Rita Akosua Dickson.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, also the university's chancellor, appealed to the two persons who had sued the school over the extension they contend is unlawful.

KNUST is facing two lawsuits to halt the extension of Prof Rita Akosua Dickson's tenure as Vice-Chancellor. Source: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Citi News reported that the chief held a meeting on August 30, 2024, where the appeal was made.

The persons are Isaac Mensah, a store superintendent in the university’s Procurement Department, and Clement Ohene Asare, an alumnus of the school.

KNUST's Public Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, told the press that the school was grateful for Asanehene's intervention.

The university renewed Prof Dickson’s appointment as Vice-Chancellor for a second term on June 20.

During a routine meeting, the University Council approved the Committee’s proposal to prolong her term for another two years, starting on August 1, 2024, and ending on July 31, 2026.

Prof Dickson's history-making appointment

History was made on August 1, 2020, when Prof Dickson became the first woman to hold the position of Vice-Chancellor of the school.

Her teaching career at KNUST began in 2000 as a lecturer at the school's Department of Pharmacognosy, and she left to pursue a PhD at Kings’ College London.

Prof Dickson's record of 'firsts' continued when she became KNUST's first female Pro-Vice-Chancellor in October 2018 before becoming its Vice-Chancellor.

