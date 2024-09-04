A Ghana Fire Service truck from the Weija Gbawe caught fire when fighting a blaze at Ghana Flag, a suburb of Kasoa

The Kasoa fire station has struggled to maintain its fire truck, prompting the need for support from Buduburam and Weija fire stations in recent times

It took three fire tenders from Kasoa, Buduburam, and Weija to eventually bring the fire on September 2, 2024, under control

A fire truck from the Weija Gbawe fire service caught fire while fighting a blaze at Ghana Flag, a suburb of Kasoa.

It took the help of onlookers to quench the fire on the truck. The fire gutted over 10 container shops in the area on September 2, 2024.

The Kasoa fire service has been struggling with inadequate equipment. Source: Ghana National Fire Service

GNA reported that the Kasoa fire station has struggled with poorly maintained fire engines since October 2023.

The fire service station in Kasoa has relied on the Buduburam and Weija stations in times of need.

A fire officer said the Buduburam and Weija fire stations also faced severe challenges and struggled on the day of the September 2 fire.

Three tenders from Kasoa, Buduburam, and Weija eventually controlled the fire.

The fire reportedly destroyed property worth thousands of cedis, including a furniture shop, an electrical shop, a wooden church structure, a provisions shop, and a few others.

Parliament’s Job 600 building impacted by fire

The Job 600 office building in Parliament was affected by a fire on August 27.

Reports indicated that some books and documents stored in the affected room were destroyed.

As a precautionary measure, all Members of Parliament and staff were made to vacate the precincts of Parliament and return on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Parliament released a statement confirming that no casualties were recorded.

That same day, some residential apartments at the Mallam Atta in Accra were gutted by a fire.

The fire affected eight rooms on the upper floor of the residential building, while seven rooms were saved from the blaze.

Recent fire incident at KNUST

YEN.com.gh reported that a fire broke out at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Prempeh II Library.

Reports suggested that an electrical socket malfunction caused the incident on the evening of August 4.

