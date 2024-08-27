Fire Guts Residential Building Near Mallam Atta Market, Fire Service Battles To Quench Blaze
- Some residential apartments at the Mallam Atta in Accra were gutted by a fire on the evening of August 27
- No casualties were reported in the fire incident, which reportedly started at about 5 pm
- The fire affected eight rooms on the upper floor of the residential building, while seven rooms were saved from the blaze
Firefighters have successfully controlled a raging fire at a residential building near Mallam Atta Market, Accra.
The personnel from the Ghana Fire Service were subsequently trying to quench the blaze.
The fire service provided updates to the incidents on its Facebook page.
It said the fire gutted eight rooms on the upper floor of the residential building. However, seven rooms and their contents were salvaged. No casualties were reported.
This fire incident was recorded on the same day the Job 600 building was also affected by a fire.
There were no causalities, but books and documents stored in the affected room were destroyed.
According to media reports, the fire service received a distress call at about 9:30 am, and the fire teams arrived at the scene within five minutes.
As a precautionary measure, all Members of Parliament and staff were made to vacate the precincts of Parliament and return on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.
Parliament released a statement confirming that no casualties were recorded.
Forensic scientists from the Ghana National Fire Service have begun investigating the cause of the fire.
When the fire started, the Government Assurance Committee met with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Works and Housing Minister.
Notable recent fire incidents
YEN.ocm.gh reported that a fire broke out at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Prempeh II Library.
Reports suggested that an electrical socket malfunction caused the incident on the evening of August 4.
That incident came after a fire gutted a hostel serving students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
The fire destroyed nine rooms, though no casualties were reported.
