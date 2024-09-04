The Nkoranza North NDC constituency branch has condemned a video of traditional leaders cursing NDC supporters

The traditional leaders were reportedly outraged that the NDC and its flagbearer, John Mahama, stood them up

However, the NDC has since clarified that the video in question is a misrepresentation of what had transpired

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Nkoranza North constituency branch has condemned a video on social media, describing it as malicious and intended to disrupt the party’s relationship with traditional authorities.

The video appeared to show irate traditional leaders from Dromankese in the Nkoranza Traditional Area expressing their discontent with the NDC over the party’s reported failure to visit the Chief's palace as scheduled.

The Nkoranza North NDC branch says the video of chiefs cursing party supporters is a malicious misrepresentation of what happened.

The traditional leaders claimed the party stood them up and disrespected them.

However, the leadership of the NDC Nkoranza North constituency branch said one of the traditional leaders captured in the video is a known supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The traditional leader, allegedly aligned with the NPP's parliamentary candidate for the area, Jacqueline Boatemaa Bonsu, invoked curses on indigenes who vote for the NDC in the upcoming December 7 elections.

According to the NDC, the commentary and curses by known NPP members in the video show the act was done in malice and meant to manipulate indigenes.

The party also clarified that it had not informed the traditional leaders that the NDC campaign train would make a stop at the palace.

He said a delegation had been sent to the palace before John Mahama’s visit to inform them that he would not be able to visit due to the flagbearer’s tight schedule.

The NDC said the video thus misrepresented the agreement reached between the party and the Dromankese traditional authorities and 'reeked of bad faith'.

The NDC stressed that the Odikro of Dromankese was fully aware of the arrangement and had not authorised the curses and commentary in the viral video.

Meanwhile, the NDC has urged for calm as it engages the traditional leaders to iron out misunderstandings.

Dromankese leaders deny NDC’s claims

Earlier, the Dromankese Traditional Council had stated that they had received no correspondence from the party about Mahama’s change of plans in the area.

According to them, the NDC's actions, or lack thereof, had led to the chief and his elders waiting for the flagbearer from morning until night.

The angry elders said the NDC had shown great disrespect to the chief of Dromankese and the entire traditional council, leading to their condemning of those who would vote for the NDC in the December 7 elections.

Mahama condemns Akufo-Addo for disrespecting chiefs

YEN.com.gh also reported that John Dramani Mahama had expressed concern about Nana Akufo-Addo's recent insistence that chiefs stand to greet him.

According to him, the behaviour should be a matter of great worry to political watchers, particularly now that the December 7 polls are fast approaching.

The comment by the NDC's 2024 presidential candidate followed a video said to show Akufo-Addo's entourage directing chiefs to stand up in his presence.

