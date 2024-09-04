Carl Agyemang, a Ghanaian based in the US, is facing first-degree murder and weapons offences charges after stabbing his brother to death

Carl was arrested for fratricide after stabbing his brother in the chest at his home on the first block of Hepburn Lane, New Jersey

He was apprehended while fleeing the murder scene on Saturday, August 31, 2024, with the murder weapon on his person

Carl Agyemang, a Ghanaian based in the US, has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons offences after fatally stabbing his brother.

Carl, 26, based in Willingboro, New Jersey, was arrested for fratricide on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office says Carl Agyemang was fleeing the crime scene when he was arrested.

Source: UGC

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office disclosed that police, at around 11:15am, had discovered the deceased brother, Floyd Agyemang, 23, at his brothers’ family home on the first block of Hepburn Lane. Floyd had sustained a stab wound to his chest and was in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital that same night after succumbing to his wounds. An autopsy declared the cause of death to be homicide.

Willingboro police said Carl Agyemang had attempted to flee the scene of the crime but was arrested near his home by the police officers.

The murder weapon, a knife, was found in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page, which the family had set up to pay for a candlelight vigil and funeral expenses, raised $5,000 before closing donations.

UK-based Ghanaian stabbed in Manchester

A 22-year-old Ghanaian woman in the UK has been killed in a stabbing attack in the UK city of Manchester.

The victim of the August 19 stabbing was identified as 43-year-old Alberta Obinim, a leader of the Blessed Baptist Temple.

Her daughter and husband, a 17-year-old and a 64-year-old, respectively, also sustained life-threatening injuries after the attack, according to BBC reports.

Sky News reported that a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Police are speaking to witnesses to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

However, according to the force, early indications suggested that the suspect was known to the victims, and the case is being treated as an isolated incident. People who knew Obinim have been paying tribute to her since her passing.

UK-based Ghanaian stabbed in London

YEN.com.gh reported that a 15-year-old girl, Elianne Andam, was stabbed to death by a teen in South London on September 27, 2023.

Thousands of people travelled to the UK for her emotional memorial service, which featured rapper Stormzy, among others.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sent a warning following the murder, and then-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also condemned the killing.

