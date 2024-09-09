An O'Reilly Senior High School student has gone viral for showing off a weapon in a video

A video with a student of O'Reilly Senior High School showing off a machete has sparked widespread condemnation in the wake of an incidence of violence in the school.

The video showed the male student in uniform displaying the machete tucked into his shorts.

O’Reilly SHS is dealing with the fallout from a student killing a fellow student. Source: O’Reilly SHS

Ghanaweb reported that the incident has sparked discussions of declining discipline in schools.

In the video, the student is heard saying, "Try me and see," while his other colleagues cheer him on.

One person online surmised that "if you take discipline from school, this is the end product."

Some people also blamed parents for the lack of discipline from students in schools.

"The teacher will go home to his or her family or personal life, but your child will come back to you, so let's start disciplining our children as soon as they start movements."

Stabbing incident at O'Reilly SHS

This video follows the incident of an O’Reilly Senior High School student stabbing and killing a fellow student.

The 18-year-old suspect, a Visual Arts student, has been arrested and charged with murder following the September 2 incident.

The victim has been identified as Edward Boketey Sackey, a General Arts student.

AAMUSTED student fatally stabbed

YEN.com.gh also reported the death of a final-year student of the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, who was stabbed after he was accused of theft at Bantama in the Ashanti Region.

Reports indicated that an elderly woman accused the young man of stealing her bag and reported him to her 30-year-old boyfriend. This resulted in a dispute between the two men after the student denied stealing the purse.

However, on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, the two men once again clashed, and this led to the student's fatal stabbing at Gye Nyame, a community in Bantama.

