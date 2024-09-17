Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has slammed former president John Mahama for calling chiefs, religious leaders and CSOs hypocrites

According to the NPP presidential candidate, the NDC flagbearer's words were indecent and unbecoming of a statesman

He urged politicians to refrain from using indecent language when campaigning and stick to issues and ideas

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticised former President John Mahama for his recent remarks about opinion leaders and CSOs in the country.

His criticism follows a video posted on social media showing the National Democratic Congress flagbearer describing chiefs, religious clerics, and CSOs as hypocrites for failing to criticise the NPP government for its poor governance.

Dr Bawumia says John Mahama should not have used indecent language on chiefs, religious leaders, and CSOs.

Reacting to the video, Dr Bawumia told a crowd of supporters at a campaign rally in Amasaman on Monday, September 16, 2024, that he was dismayed by the former president's “unpresidential comments.”

He said that John Mahama’s outburst was because he was frustrated about losing the upcoming December 7 elections.

He said the former president, aware of his electoral misfortune, had recently had outbursts at every little trigger.

"Recently, he has also been insulting the Electoral Commission. And he said the NPP government is a foolish government. Are these utterances that should be coming out of the mouth of a former President? How can a former President make such indecent comments?" he quizzed.

Dr Bawumia said politicians have a responsibility to keep their language clean and decent, particularly on electoral campaign podiums, to avoid escalating tension in the country.

He said politicians should stick to the issues and ideas and not insults.

Bawmuia noted that only those bereft of ideas spew insults at their opponents.

Mahama criticises CSOs and opinion leaders

Former President John Dramani Mahama berated Ghanaian chiefs, pastors, imams and civil society organisations for failing to speak out against the ruling government’s economic mismanagement.

He stated that the silence of these opinion groups has been deafening and raises concerns about the impartial role they are expected to play in the country.

Speaking at a rally at Agbogbloshie Anglican Church in Accra, John Mahama expressed his frustration with the seeming connivance of chiefs, religious clerics, and civil society organisations in perpetuating the rot by the NPP.

He noted that instead of criticising the government for its failure, chiefs and other religious clerics have showered praise, prayers, and blessings to the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said that turning a blind eye to the government’s ills makes the National Democratic Congress look like the bad guy whenever it complains about the country’s mismanagement.

NAPO urges parties to sign anti-galamsey pact

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's running mate, has urged all political parties to sign an anti-Galamsey pact.

He said the pact was to be a comprehensive strategy that is to be binding on the next government and all other political parties.

NAPO stated that with the upcoming national elections, it was important for political parties to show their dedication to fighting illegal mining by signing the pact.

