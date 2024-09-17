The New Patriotic Party has stated that it may pull out of the 2024 presidential debate if John Mahama does not participate

The NDC has already stated their presidential candidate will not participate in the debate because there is no need

However, the NPP insists a debate is good for the electorates to finally make up their mind on who to vote for

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s 2024 campaign team spokesperson, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, said the party may boycott the 2024 presidential debate if John Mahama fails to show up.

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has scheduled the presidential debate for October and November 2024.

The New Patriotic Party says Dr Bawumia won't participate in the presidential debate if John Mahama does not participate.

According to Aboagye, the NPP will participate in the debate if the National Democratic Congress finally agrees to participate in the contest.

He noted that there would be no debate without the NDC flagbearer on the podium.

This is despite over 19 presidential candidates filing to contest in the 2024 presidential elections.

Aboagye told Citi FM that Dr Bawumia cannot debate himself when the flagbearer of the main opposition party is absent from the podium.

He said Ghanaian voters expect the two leading candidates to lock horns on the debate podium; if that does not happen, there will be no debate.

“We can’t go into an election with a 19-man debate,” he said.

Meanwhile, the IEA has scheduled the first presidential debate for Tuesday, October 22, 2024, with a second debate slated for Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The vice presidential debate will be on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

NDC says Mahama won’t debate Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has stated that the party's flagbearer, John Mahama, will not debate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate.

He said debating Dr Bawumia is a “completely worthless exercise” as the vice president lacks credibility and is prone to spewing lies.

In an interview on JoyNews, Asiedu Nketia explained that his personal principle is avoiding arguments with idiots and liars.

He said that while he is not certain if the vice president is an idiot, his past utterances and promises and failure to follow through prove he is a liar.

Bawumia challenges Mahama to debate

YEN.com.gh reported that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had once again challenged Mahama to a pre-election debate.

The NPP flagbearer said Mahama and the NDC are reluctant to debate him because their proposed policies are empty.

He said a debate would help Ghanaians weigh the policies of the two presidential aspirants and decide on December 7, 2024.

