National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Mahama has fumed at chiefs, CSOs and, opinion leaders who have failed to call out the government

He said their silence on the so-called rot and mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy was deafening and suggested connivance in the matter

The NDC presidential candidate has urged these leaders to be bold and speak up rather than condoning the New Patriotic Party's failures in charge

Former President John Dramani Mahama has berated Ghanaian chiefs, pastors, imams, and civil society organisations for failing to speak out against the ruling government’s economic mismanagement.

He stated that the silence of these opinion groups has been deafening and raised concerns about the impartial role they are expected to play in the country.

John Mahama says opinion leaders must be bold and criticise the government for its mismanagement of the economy.

At a rally at Agbogbloshie Anglican Church in Accra, John Mahama expressed his frustration with the seeming connivance of chiefs, religious clerics and civil society organisations in the so-called rot being perpetuated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He noted that instead of calling the government out on its failure, chiefs and other religious clerics have rather taken to showering praise and offering prayers and blessings to the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said their turning a blind eye to the government’s apparent ills was making the NDC look like the bad guy whenever it complained about the country’s mismanagement.

The NDC flagbearer stated that had the level of corruption that he said characterised this government happened during his tenure, the chiefs, religious clerics and civil society organisations would have been up in arms.

He said the military would have even overthrown his government had he done what the NPP government is doing. He further urged the opinion groups to join the NDC to expose the ills of the ruling government rather than condoning the failures.

John Mahama told party folks that if the party regained power in the 2024 elections, all those who have seemingly lost their voices under the NPP government would regain them to attack him and his government.

“Hypocrisy is what is pulling this nation back. If we see the truth, if it’s black, it’s black; if it’s white, it’s white. It doesn’t matter who is in the office. We must be truthful at all times.”

NDC urges Central Region to reciprocate commitment

Meanwhile, the NDC's National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has fumed at residents of the Central Region for not consistently supporting the party in elections.

Addressing a campaign rally in the Central Region, the party's chief stated that the NDC’s relationship with the region has not been mutual.

He said that although the party has shown constant commitment to the region, the region has failed to deliver strong electoral support to the party by electing someone from the region to its presidential ticket.

NDC says party won’t be intimidated

YEN.com.gh also reported that the NDC National Chairman, Asiedu Nketiah, said his party would not be intimidated in Akyem Abuakwa.

He said the party would no longer sit idly by for certain elements in the area to sink the NDC's campaign efforts and electoral prospects.

Asiedu Nketiah said his party had put in place measures to counter such unwelcome action and urged the electorates to support his party.

