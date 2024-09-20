Bolt has announced its intention to appeal a Circuit Court's ruling ordering it to pay GH₵1.9 million in compensation to a passenger

This was after the passenger sued the company over identity theft after discovering a driver was using his personal details without his consent

Bolt said while it acknowledges the ruling, it believes a more accurate outcome is needed in light of new issues

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Bolt has decided to appeal the Adentan Circuit Court ruling, which ordered it to pay GH₵1.9 million in compensation to a passenger.

The passenger, Justice Noah Adade, dragged the company to court after discovering that a driver was using his personal details and identity on the app without his explicit consent.

Bolt says while it acknowledges the ruling, it does not agree with it.

Source: Getty Images

The court, presided over by Her Honour Sedinam Awo Kwadam, ruled that Bolt had been negligent of its duty of care to the passenger and that the company had violated several provisions of the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843).

Responding to the court’s ruling in a press statement released on Friday, September 20, 2024, Bolt noted that while it acknowledges the ruling, it believes an appeal will provide a more accurate outcome.

Bolt further clarified that the identity theft involving the rider did not occur within Bolt’s ecosystem or due to a breach of the Bolt app or its systems.

Bolt said it is committed to safeguarding riders’ privacy and security and drivers’ personal data.

It noted that as its lawyers initiate the appeal process, it remains committed to cooperating with relevant stakeholders and regulatory authorities to improve the platform's safety and security in Ghana.

More to come...

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh