Ghana’s peace racing has seen another drop in the Global Peace Index after the 2024 report was released.
Ghana ranked 55th in the 2024 Global Peace Index, dropping from 51st in 2023 and 40th in 2022.
Ghana now holds the fourth position in Sub-Saharan Africa, having lost its previous ranking as the second most peaceful country in the region.
Mauritius, Madagascar, and Botswana now rank ahead of Ghana in the peace index.
About the Global Peace Index Report
The Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) produces the Global Peace Index, now in its 18th edition.
The index evaluates 163 countries based on their peacefulness, encompassing 99.7% of the world’s population.
The GPI assesses countries across three key domains: societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and militarisation.
Fourteen Ghanaian men have said they are stranded in Russia and have been forced to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war.
The men claimed they had been deceived by the contractor who had promised them job opportunities.
Reports indicated their passports have been seized, and they expect to be sent to the frontline of the war.
Ghana was notably invited to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, seeking to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
YEN.com.gh reported that Ukraine is working with Ghana to construct a logistics hub for food storage.
The hub would boost food security by allowing the storage of quality grain, promoting the predictability of sales and stabilising food prices.
Ukraine's food minister, Mykola Solskyi, made proposals similar to other West African countries, including Nigeria and Senegal, as his country deepened its agriculture and trade ties.
