Ghana’s peace racing has seen another drop in the Global Peace Index after the 2024 report was released.

Ghana ranked 55th in the 2024 Global Peace Index, dropping from 51st in 2023 and 40th in 2022.

Ghana ranks 55th in the 2024 Global Peace Index

Ghana now holds the fourth position in Sub-Saharan Africa, having lost its previous ranking as the second most peaceful country in the region.

Mauritius, Madagascar, and Botswana now rank ahead of Ghana in the peace index.

About the Global Peace Index Report

The Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) produces the Global Peace Index, now in its 18th edition.

The index evaluates 163 countries based on their peacefulness, encompassing 99.7% of the world’s population.

The GPI assesses countries across three key domains: societal safety and security, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and militarisation.

