The University for Development Studies (UDS) has postponed reopening the 2024/2025 academic year, initially set for September 27, 2024.

The school attributed the postponement to the ongoing strike by several university staff associations.

The Ghana Association of University Administrators and the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana are two organisations on strike.

UDS management released a statement expressing regret over the inconvenience of the postponement.

"All students and the general public will be informed about subsequent arrangements, once the industrial action has been called off," the school noted.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Cape Coast, Ghana's two major public tertiary institutions, have not indicated plans to postpone the resumption of school.

Which strikes are disrupting schools?

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana started a strike on Monday, September 16, 2024.

Among the workers' key concerns is the government’s failure to implement new rates for vehicle maintenance and related allowances despite prior commitments.

The union also said the government has not released Tier Two pension deductions to fund managers since January 2024 and has not recalculated interest on Tier Two pension funds between 2010 and 2016.

University of Ghana first to postpone opening

The University of Ghana earlier announced it had to postpone its reopening date after several tertiary worker strikes.

The university said that, under the current circumstances, it would not be able to commence the 2024/2025 academic year as planned.

It clarified that the postponement would only affect regular university programmes and not influence scheduled special programmes.

During a similar strike by education staff last year, the University of Ghana management shifted lectures for first-year students to online.

Other senior university staff to stop work

The Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana will strike from September 27, 2024.

The union said the government has not honoured obligations under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

They join the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana and the Colleges of Education Teachers Association (CETAG) on strike.

CETAG had already threatened another strike to demand unpaid allowances.

Source: YEN.com.gh