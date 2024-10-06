Electrochem's Chief Executive Officer has urged the government of Ghana to ban salt imports into the country

Abdul Razak Adam said the continuous importation of salt greatly undermines the salt mining industry in the country

He urged the government to emulate the Nigerian government's protectionist policies to protect the local salt industry

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Electrochem Ghana Limited, Abdul Razak Adam, has urged Ghana's government to ban salt importation into the country.

He said banning salt importation would be a strategic move to protect the local salt industry.

Abdul Razak Adam says the importation of salt into the country undermines local industry's chances at thriving.

In an interaction with the media, he explained that Ghana‘s salt mining industry has the capacity to produce more than enough salt to meet Ghana’s domestic and industrial demand.

He stated that whereas Ghana’s annual salt consumption is approximately 750,000 metric tons, Electrochem, which is touted as Africa’s largest salt concession, has the ability to produce up to two million metric tons within the same period.

He said that the country continuing to import salt in large quantities undermines the efforts of local salt companies, like Electrochem, that have the capabilities to meet national demand.

Abdul Razak Adam urged the Ghanaian government to emulate the Nigerian government’s ban on rice and furniture imports and enforce protectionist measures to ensure the thriving of local businesses.

"We should not be importing salt when we have it in abundance here," he said.

Adam noted that Electrochem’s salt has a higher salt quality and purity than most imported salt.

He said the company produces salt with purity level of 99.9 per cent achieved through a meticulous production process.

Journalist embroiled in Songhor issues dies

A journalist for Radio Ada Noah Narh Dameh, who was arrested for publishing news deemed defamatory about businessman Daniel McKorley, aka McDan, has died.

Dameh, 49, died at home after a long-standing health issue.

According to a report by The Fourth Estate, Dameh, who was also Radio Ada's Deputy Station Coordinator, had been battling poor health since being released from police custody in December 2022.

The cause of death is yet to be established.

Radio Ada has described Dameh as a warrior, a defender of rights and an exemplary journalist.

Ghanaians descend on Wode Maya

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated YouTuber, Wode Maya has come under intense pressure over a video he posted on his Facebook page.

The video was about an interview Wode Maya had with Mr Daniel McKorley, AKA McDan, where the business mogul talked about the operations of his salt mining company, Electrochem, in Ada.

Many who chanced on the interview were angered by the caption accompanying the video, charging Wode Maya to delete it.

