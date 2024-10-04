The government has reportedly agreed to revoke the Legislative Instrument 2462, which allows mining in forest reserves

The Ghana Federation of Labour noted that the government said it would do so once parliament reconvenes

It, however, stated that organised labour demanded a formal written confirmation stating clearly what the government has agreed to do for accountability's sake

The Ghana Federation of Labour has announced that the government has assured it will revoke the Legislative Instrument (L.I) 2462, thus prohibiting mining in forest reserves.

The Federation’s Deputy Secretary-General, Kenneth Koomson, made the announcement following an engagement with the government on October 3, 2024.

The Ghana Federation of Labour says government has agreed to prohibit mining in forest reserves

The government was responding to Organised Labour’s demands for a state of emergency in mining communities, the revocation of L.I. 2462 and the deployment of the military to the mining hotspots to combat the illegal mining menace.

Organised Labour had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the government ignored their demands by October 10, thus prompting the meeting.

Koomson said the government agreed to all of their demands and promised to begin implementation immediately.

He explained that the government had stated that once parliament reconvenes, it would immediately repeal the controversial L.I.

Koomson told JoyFM that Organised Labour had insisted on an official written confirmation from the government to ensure accountability and transparency.

He said when the written confirmation is finally obtained, Organised Labour will deliberate on it and officially reply to the government.

NPP MP faces backlash over galamsey comment

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore, Dr Ayew Afriyie, has been facing severe backlash for comments he made over the weekend.

Dr Afryie, Dr Bawumia's Middle Belt Campaign Coordinator, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would never ban galamsey.

He said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has ramped up calls for banning galamsey and small-scale mining in the country because it wants the NPP to lose votes in the mining communities.

He said the NPP would not undermine its electoral fortunes by attacking its largest support base — the mining communities.

Dr Afriyie also accused the NDC of allegedly importing foreigners from Togo into the country to mine in water bodies at Oda and other parts of the country.

Subin MP urges Akufo-Addo to tackle galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to sanction government officials who have failed to combat the galamsey menace effectively.

He has also called on the government to implement decisive action to tackle the illegal mining scourge.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP was reacting to the citizens’ frustration over the government’s seemingly nonchalant attitude towards the illegal mining menace in the countries.

