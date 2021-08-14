Embattled Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu says opened up about the botched procurement of the overpriced Sputnik Vaccine.

According to a report filed by Starrnews, he has always been mindful of protecting the public purse in his bid to secure vaccines for Ghana in the wake of COVID-19.

He also reiterated that the money he to the Sheikh in the failed deal has been paid back to the state.

“I would like to assure the general public that the Ministry of Health is working assiduously to access vaccines to enable vaccinations to be administered to the public. That is the surest way to win the battle against COVID-19”.

More soon...

Source: Yen