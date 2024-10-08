Proponents of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill are set to protest the undue delay of their bill today, October 8, 2024

Proponents of the Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, are staging a protest today, Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

The protest is to register their displeasure over the Supreme Court’s delay in delivering a determination of the legal challenges filed against the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Sam George says the bill has been unduly delayed at the Supreme Court and has urged the Chief Justice to expedite the cases.

According to the bill's lead sponsor, the protest is geared toward pressuring the judiciary to hasten their determination on the cases and for the president to assent to it immediately.

Sam George told Citi FM that the Chief Justice has the authority to expedite action on the bill and quickly deliver a resolution if she deems it necessary.

He said the delay was unjustified and urged the Chief Justice to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

The protesters will gather at the Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra and march to the Supreme Court to present a petition to the Chief Justice.

Sam George blasts Akufo-Addo over delay

Following President Akufo-Addo’s order that the bill, popularly known as the Anti-LGBTQ bill, should not be brought to the Jubilee House, Sam George has described the president’s action as regrettable.

The president argues that the bill is currently facing two legal challenges at the Supreme Court, both seeking to nullify it.

He said that, as a result, two interlocutory injunctions have been placed on the bill, one restraining Parliament from transmitting the bill to the Jubilee House and another restraining the President from accepting it.

In a statement to the Clerk of Parliament, Akufo-Addo added that flouting this judicial order would undermine the authority of the court.

Thus, he directed that Parliament cease and desist from bringing the bill to the Jubilee House.

However, reacting to the president’s directive, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram described it as shameful and disgraceful.

He said the president's failure to accept the bill and further assent to it proves that Akufo-Addo engages in empty rhetoric.

CHRAJ boss threatens to fight Anti-LGBTQ bill

YEN.com.gh reported that the CHRAJ boss has threatened to go to the Supreme Court if President Akufo-Addo assents to the anti-LGBT bill.

Joseph Whittal says homosexuality is part of Ghanaian tradition, and homosexuals deserve the protection of the state

“You can’t just get up and throw them out and say you don’t need them, we need our culture…your culture gave birth to these people, you need to protect them as well,” he bemoaned.

