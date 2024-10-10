A confrontation between personnel from the Ghana Police Service and Customs officials at Bawku turned violent

The clash began when police officers refused to allow the Customs officials to inspect a Togo-bound truck

Some military officers intervened in an attempt to de-escalate the confrontation between the two security agencies

There was gunfire at the Missiga Immigration Service checkpoint in Bawku following a clash between police officers and customs officials on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Citi News reported that the clash began when police officers refused to let customs officials inspect a Togo-bound truck.

Adom Online reported that the truck is believed to have contained smuggled cocoa beans.

The situation escalated into an exchange of gunfire between the Customs and police personnel, prompting an intervention by military officers.

A video of the incident shows a dramatic turn when the heated verbal exchange turned violent, and heavy gunfire erupted between the two security agencies.

The sound of shots rang through the checkpoint, sending bystanders and other officials scrambling for cover.

The situation has led to widespread concerns and discussions about the coordination between government bodies tasked with safeguarding Ghana’s borders.

Similar security service clash in Bawku

A clash between military personnel and officers of the Ghana Prisons Service in Bawku left three prison officers injured on April 24, 2024.

The incident was sparked by military personnel requesting the release of two persons seeking refuge in the prison yard to evade arrest.

The two had reportedly caused a disturbance at Bawku Naba's palace during the launch of the 40th-anniversary celebration.

They fled to the prison yard along the Bawku main road when military personnel intervened.

Bawku is known as one of the most volatile hotspots in Ghana.

Ghana at risk of terrorist attacks

YEN.com.gh reported that a new report says Ghana risks terrorist attacks due to existing triggers that have remained unresolved for many years.

The West Africa Centre for Counter-Terrorism mentioned the Bawku Conflict and the Western Togoland issue as very dangerous for Ghana's security.

The report explained that with their huge exploitative capacity, extremists descending on Ghana and other coast countries in the sub-region could take advantage of existing threats.

