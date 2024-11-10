The Guidance and Counselling Association of Ghana has confirmed that Dr Ben Bishop Nyanihorba Ayamba received the $2,000 promised him by Sam Jonah

Ayamba was promised the cash after he received his PhD Guidance and Counselling from the University of Cape Coast

The Salaga SHS alumnus was among 103 PhD candidates who graduated from UCC at the 7th session of the 56th Congregation

The Guidance and Counselling Association of Ghana (GCAG) has confirmed that its member, Dr Ben Bishop Nyanihorba Ayamba, has received the $2,000 businessman Sam Jonah promised him.

Ayamba received the pledge from Jonah after becoming the first visually impaired student to graduate with a PhD from the University of Cape Coast.

Dr Ben Bishop Nyanihorba Ayamba is the first visually impaired PhD graduate from the University Of Cape Coast. Source: University Of Cape Coast

He received his PhD Guidance and Counselling at the 56th session of the School of Graduate Studies of the University of Cape Coast graduation ceremony.

Jonah, also the school's chancellor, was impressed by his academic achievement and promised $2,000.

A statement from the National President of GCAG expressed its deepest gratitude to the university's chancellor for fulfilling his promise to Dr Ayamba.

“His attainment of the terminal degree is a testament to the university's provision of effective and efficient structures to promote learning among students, including those with special educational needs to attain their full potential.”

The Salaga SHS alumnus was among 103 PhD candidates who graduated from the university at the 7th session of the 56th Congregation in January.

Ghana gets first deaf lawyer

Juventus Duorinaah, a young Ghanaian man, made history as the first deaf lawyer in Ghana.

The young man was part of the 2024 cohort of new lawyers called to the Ghanaian bar by the General Legal Council of Ghana.

This ground-breaking achievement makes Mr Duorinaah, who hails from the Upper West Region, an inspiration to many facing various degrees of life's challenges.

Sam Jonah advocates for one-year military service

YEN.com.gh reported that Jonah has proposed a mandatory one-year military service for Ghanaians aged 19 and above.

Speaking at UPSA, he suggested Ghana model its National Service Scheme for countries like Finland, South Korea, and Israel.

He believes this reform would enhance character-building and transform the national service and the education system.

